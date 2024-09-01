Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 658 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises 1.2% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 524,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,850,412,463. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $56.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,622,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,645,702. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.04 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

