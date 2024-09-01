Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,248 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MKC stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.03. 1,902,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,673. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $83.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 61.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.