Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $7.08 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 436,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up about 1.7% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,270,000 after buying an additional 3,368,427 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,676 shares during the last quarter. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $322,097,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,785,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,640,000 after buying an additional 1,085,240 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.9 %

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. 7,872,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,481,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.43%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

