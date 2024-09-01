Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 94 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,067,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,005,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,933,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,365. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.