Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $23.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $821.01. 1,242,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,303. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $929.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $943.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $574.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,130.00.

Lam Research’s stock is set to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,130.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,006.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.