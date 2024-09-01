Cyba (LON:CYBA) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Cyba Plc (LON:CYBA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). Approximately 22,111,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,272% from the average daily volume of 1,611,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Cyba Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £26.23 million and a PE ratio of -3.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.55.

About Cyba

Cyba Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on providing cyber and cybersecurity solutions through a combination of strategic acquisitions. The company was formerly known as GCQC plc and changed its name to Cyba Plc in January 2019. Cyba Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

