D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,841 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $83,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 838,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SCHD traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $84.53. 2,472,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,576. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $84.57.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

