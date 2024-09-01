D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 10,853 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,647,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,853 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.89% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $62,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

PRF traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $40.29. 189,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,930. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $40.31.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.