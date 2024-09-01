D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,948 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,368 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Target were worth $16,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 98.7% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP raised its position in Target by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Target Stock Performance
Target stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,933,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,365. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Target Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
