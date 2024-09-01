D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $132.70 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $132,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $365.46. 1,706,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $382.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.99.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

