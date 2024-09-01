D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $16.90 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $16,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CRM traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.90. 10,507,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,508,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.44 and a 200-day moving average of $271.13.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $1,104,474.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,275.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $1,104,474.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,275.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,647. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

