D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $25.47 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,562 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Rebalance LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $82.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,627,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,381,169. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $83.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

