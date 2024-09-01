D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,983,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 7.1% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.70% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $799,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after buying an additional 1,404,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,470,000 after purchasing an additional 722,159 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,575,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,839,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,045,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.85. 1,808,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,764. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

