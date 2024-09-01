D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,571,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,234 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $43,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 37,137,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,838,326. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

