D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 12,326 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 468,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,326 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.89. 5,201,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,942,701. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

