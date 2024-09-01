D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Decreased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.1% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 11,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $210,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 4.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 162,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,854,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.07.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $188.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.78. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $193.63. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

