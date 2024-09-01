DA Davidson Increases Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target to $95.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $56.34 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

