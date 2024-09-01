Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.95

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 92551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Danone Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88.

Danone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

