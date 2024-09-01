DataHighway Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.85 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $316.02 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.04199762 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $605.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars.

