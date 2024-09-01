David Grant Acquires 3,500 Shares of The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) Stock

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS – Get Free Report) insider David Grant acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.16 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of A$11,070.50 ($7,480.07).

Reject Shop Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88.

About Reject Shop

The Reject Shop Limited engages in the retail of discount variety merchandise in Australia. The company offers snacks and confectionery products, such as crackers and snacks, chips, biscuits and cookies, sweets and lollies, mints and gums, chocolate, and soup; tea, coffee, soft drink, water, fruit drinks, and cordials; and lunch box solutions and breakfast snacks.

