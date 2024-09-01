Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Delek US in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is ($2.83) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

DK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $20.42 on Friday. Delek US has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,139,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,790,000 after acquiring an additional 59,537 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,833,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Delek US by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 876,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 237,734 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $19,806,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 777,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,950.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,950.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $65,603. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.26%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

