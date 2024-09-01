Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Update

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the July 31st total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $20.42 on Friday. Delek US has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is -82.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,950.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $65,972.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,283.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,950.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $65,603. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Delek US by 1.8% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Delek US by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Delek US in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

