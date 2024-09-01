Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Trading 9.7% Higher

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.71 and last traded at $31.71. 263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised Delivery Hero to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Delivery Hero Trading Up 9.7 %

About Delivery Hero

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

