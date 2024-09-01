Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.55-8.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $95.5-98.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.37 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.90-2.10 EPS.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %

DELL stock opened at $115.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.22. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 182.71% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Fox Advisors raised Dell Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.88.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

