Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Receives Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their outperform rating on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $140.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $115.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.22. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

