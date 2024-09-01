DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $260.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.79 EPS.

DKS has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.48.

NYSE:DKS opened at $236.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.09. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,672 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,055 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,775 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 525.2% in the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

