DigiByte (DGB) Trading Down 16.8% This Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $110.20 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,404.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.10 or 0.00548072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00110312 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.91 or 0.00290924 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00030967 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00036624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00070926 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,224,131,293 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

