Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) is Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Squire Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,591 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFEM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 363,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,069. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

