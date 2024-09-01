Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Purchased by Squire Investment Management Company LLC

Squire Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.5% of Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $148,000.

Shares of BATS:DFIC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 496,966 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

