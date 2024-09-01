Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Holdings Lifted by JPL Wealth Management LLC

JPL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,574,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,383,000 after buying an additional 192,990 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,333,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,738,000 after purchasing an additional 121,916 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,995 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,887,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,748,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,868,000 after purchasing an additional 108,636 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,267. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

