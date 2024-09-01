Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Position Reduced by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIV. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

