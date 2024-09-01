Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Position Trimmed by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $14,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFUS stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.10. 152,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,416. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

