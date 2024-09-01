Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,269 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 1.97% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $56,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 530,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after acquiring an additional 136,167 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,439,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSV stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 502,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,259. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.