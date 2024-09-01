Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is First National Bank Sioux Falls’ 5th Largest Position

First National Bank Sioux Falls trimmed its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,647,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,438,000 after purchasing an additional 142,853 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,732,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,826,000 after buying an additional 211,845 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,673,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,797,000 after acquiring an additional 157,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,257,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,957,000 after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,463,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,577,000 after acquiring an additional 84,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 315,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,218. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

