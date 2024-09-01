Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,200 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the July 31st total of 291,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 881,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of AMZU stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,884. The company has a market cap of $159.92 million, a PE ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

Get Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.2529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 1.7% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 53,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.