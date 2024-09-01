Discover Financial Services to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share, Hsbc Global Res Forecasts (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Hsbc Global Res lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res analyst S. Martinez now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.59. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $12.23 per share.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DFS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.94.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $138.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $147.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,046,000 after purchasing an additional 475,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,891,000 after purchasing an additional 217,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,199,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,968,000 after acquiring an additional 251,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,605,000 after acquiring an additional 803,738 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

