Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Dollar General updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.500-6.200 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $5.50-6.20 EPS.
Dollar General Stock Performance
Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.05. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07.
Dollar General Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Dollar General
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
