DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS) Stock Holdings Increased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,410,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,017,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,090,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,282,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,993,000.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DMBS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.95. 24,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,912. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.46.

About DoubleLine Mortgage ETF

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

