Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Dril-Quip Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.39 million, a P/E ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $30.93.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $120.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,735 shares in the company, valued at $832,302.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 564.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

