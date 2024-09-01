Drive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 445,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 343,709 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Ovintiv by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 29,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $42.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,964,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,446. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $55.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

