Drive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

CVX traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $147.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,414,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,632. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $272.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

