Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,891 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAIFree Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 714.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.59. 1,431,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,267. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

