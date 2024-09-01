Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 4,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $1,089,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,477,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total value of $7,555,394.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,767,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,379 shares in the company, valued at $15,477,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,185 shares of company stock worth $19,206,094. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $495.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $482.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $340.83 and a one year high of $510.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

