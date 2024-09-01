Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $891,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.24. 18,819,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,260,470. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $106.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $63.83 and a one year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.12.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,174 shares of company stock worth $7,710,093 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

