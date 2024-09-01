Drive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Drive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,118 shares during the period. Members Trust Co grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.2% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,122,000 after buying an additional 732,321 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,218,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,276,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,346.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 668,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 659,449 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY stock remained flat at $82.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,781,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,214. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average is $81.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $82.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

