Drive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 94,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,386 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.10. 152,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.43. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.