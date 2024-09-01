Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $50.00

Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.66). Drum Income Plus REIT shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.66), with a volume of 8,293,746 shares changing hands.

Drum Income Plus REIT Stock Up 781.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.00. The company has a market cap of £19.10 million and a PE ratio of -5.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.

About Drum Income Plus REIT

(Get Free Report)

Drum Income Plus REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s portfolio comprises nine properties let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the United Kingdom and is characterized by smaller lot sizes. The Company invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drum Income Plus REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drum Income Plus REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.