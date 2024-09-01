Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $21,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.95. 3,022,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,060. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $116.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.32.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.92.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

