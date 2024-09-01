Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.220–0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.0 million-$640.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.4 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Duluth from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Duluth alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLTH

Duluth Stock Up 5.7 %

DLTH stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Duluth has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $141.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duluth will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duluth

(Get Free Report)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.