Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.220–0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.0 million-$640.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.4 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Duluth from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.
Duluth Stock Up 5.7 %
Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $141.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duluth will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Duluth
Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.
