Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 944 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,479 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $362.72 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.64 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.84 and its 200-day moving average is $310.72. The company has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total transaction of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total transaction of $3,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,359.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,372 shares of company stock worth $121,925,593 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.